3 months ago
Supreme Court to review Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s IPR process
#Westlaw News
May 23, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 3 months ago

Supreme Court to review Patent Trial and Appeal Board's IPR process

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had discretion in deciding which parts of a patent it reviews in an inter partes review proceeding (IPR).

The high court granted a cert petition filed by the business software company SAS Institute Inc challenging how the PTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board conducts IPRs. According to SAS and its lawyers at Jones Day, when the PTAB agrees to review a patent's validity through an IPR it must review all of the sections, or "claims," challenged by the petitioner.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rv6NHS

