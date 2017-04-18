Sonos gets two 'abstract' D+M speaker patents nixed

The speaker company Sonos Inc on Tuesday won a ruling that narrows a sweeping patent infringement case brought by rival D+M Group Inc.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware ruled that two of nine patents D+M accused Sonos of infringing cover abstract ideas and are therefore ineligible for patent protection. But Andrews declined to invalidate two other patents asserted by D+M, finding that one is clearly valid and that the other cannot be reviewed until the claim construction phase of the case.

