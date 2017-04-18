FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sonos gets two 'abstract' D+M speaker patents nixed
April 18, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 4 months ago

Sonos gets two 'abstract' D+M speaker patents nixed

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The speaker company Sonos Inc on Tuesday won a ruling that narrows a sweeping patent infringement case brought by rival D+M Group Inc.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware ruled that two of nine patents D+M accused Sonos of infringing cover abstract ideas and are therefore ineligible for patent protection. But Andrews declined to invalidate two other patents asserted by D+M, finding that one is clearly valid and that the other cannot be reviewed until the claim construction phase of the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oKyN6E

