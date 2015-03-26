FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patent cases dropping, New Jersey the exception - study
March 26, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Patent cases dropping, New Jersey the exception - study

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The number of new patent lawsuits filed in U.S. courts fell 21 percent in 2014, a year in which the U.S. Supreme Court changed patent law in several significant ways, according to a new study to be released on Thursday.

The 2014 Patent Litigation Year in Review, by patent analytics firm Lex Machina, also confirmed Apple Inc’s place as the top target for patent cases, with 58 filed against it in 2014. Law firm Fish & Richardson remained the most active in the patent field with 618 open cases, followed by Russ August & Kabat with 520.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Iy9APv

