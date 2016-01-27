FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Threat to patents falling steadily at USPTO tribunal
January 27, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Threat to patents falling steadily at USPTO tribunal

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Jan 27 -

With its high rates of cancellation, the U.S patent agency’s tribunal for challenging patent validity has been compared to a death squad, and patent owners have lobbied Congress to rein it in. Behind the scenes, however, the threat to patents has been quietly declining.

According to a Reuters analysis of data supplied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the number of petitions for inter partes review accepted for trial has fallen from 87 percent in 2013 to 75 percent in 2014, and to 68 percent in the last fiscal year. The rate for another type of review for covered business methods has similarly declined.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23sRMBj

