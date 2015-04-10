Patent 'trolls' target companies going public: study

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Long suspected of targeting businesses at their most vulnerable stages, a new study shows that entities sometimes derided as “patent trolls” do tend to focus their legal demands on companies just as they are going public.

In what is believed to be the first empirical study of the issue, Robin Feldman, a professor at the University of California, Hastings’ Institute for Innovation Law, and Evan Frondorf, an institute fellow, found that of the companies they surveyed, 40 percent were hit with lawsuits or demands to license patents around the time of their initial public offerings - far more than earlier in their life spans.

