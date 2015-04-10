FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patent 'trolls' target companies going public: study
#Westlaw News
April 10, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Patent 'trolls' target companies going public: study

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Long suspected of targeting businesses at their most vulnerable stages, a new study shows that entities sometimes derided as “patent trolls” do tend to focus their legal demands on companies just as they are going public.

In what is believed to be the first empirical study of the issue, Robin Feldman, a professor at the University of California, Hastings’ Institute for Innovation Law, and Evan Frondorf, an institute fellow, found that of the companies they surveyed, 40 percent were hit with lawsuits or demands to license patents around the time of their initial public offerings - far more than earlier in their life spans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NYWFHG

