A Los Angeles-based company has brought patent infringement lawsuits against both Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc.

Hailo Technologies LLC sued the ride-hailing companies separately in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Friday. In both complaints, Hailo alleged Uber and Lyft infringed on its patent describing an automated process of dispatching taxis and requesting payment.

