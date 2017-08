Apple Inc said on Monday it had settled a patent infringement case brought by the licensing firm Unwired Planet just before trial was set to begin.

Apple and Unwired Planet said in a joint filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco they had settled a long-running case in which the latter alleged the iPhone 4, iPhone 5 and other Apple devices infringed on its wireless technology patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ol5NRL