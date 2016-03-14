Federal Circuit mulls venue selection for patent infringement lawsuits

By Robert Iafolla

Though their case involves liquids meant to jazz up the flavor of water, how a federal appeals court rules in a dispute argued Friday between Kraft Heinz Co and TC Heartland LLC could end the steady and controversial flow of patent litigation to the Eastern District of Texas.

Critics say the district, a sparsely populated region far from the country’s technological hubs, has local rules, procedures and judicial rulings that make it friendly to patent “trolls,” or companies that make money off patents rather than products. More than 40 percent of all patent lawsuits were filed there last year.

