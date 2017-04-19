FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
VW, Nissan and other carmakers win patent case over in-car displays
April 19, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 4 months ago

VW, Nissan and other carmakers win patent case over in-car displays

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ruled that the car display patents underlying an infringement lawsuit against Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan Motor Company and Tesla Inc cover abstract ideas not eligible for patent protection.

The ruling on Wednesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirms a lower court decision and likely dooms a patent infringement case brought by West View Research, a San Diego-based patent licensing firm founded by a local inventor and patent lawyer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o5gL1J

