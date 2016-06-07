FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PepsiCo accused of stealing concept for Super Bowl ad
June 7, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

PepsiCo accused of stealing concept for Super Bowl ad

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

PepsiCo Inc's 2016 Super Bowl commercial, which begins with an old-school jukebox spinning a record from the 1960s, was both colorful and catchy, but according to a new lawsuit, it was also swiped from a Connecticut advertising agency without payment or credit.

Betty Inc, which calls itself a "premium boutique advertising agency," filed the complaint on Tuesday through its attorney Mark Gregory of the Martin firm in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Manhattan, accusing the food and beverage conglomerate of copyright infringement, breach of contract, and other claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VKS6sj

