Electronic Frontier Foundation fights for standing in podcast patent appeal
August 4, 2016 / 11:11 AM / in a year

Electronic Frontier Foundation fights for standing in podcast patent appeal

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Though it successfully canceled a podcasting-related patent owned by Personal Audio LLC that had figured in a $1.3 million judgment against CBS Corp, the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s standing to participate in the appeal of the invalidation is now being questioned by the appeals court itself.

With oral arguments set for Thursday before a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, EFF and its attorney from Greenberg Traurig have told the court that it has standing under one of the court’s key precedents because it was Personal Audio that appealed, not EFF.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ax0Tzp

