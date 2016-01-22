Pfizer loses cancer drug patent term fight at Federal Circuit

Pfizer Inc’s patent on a targeted cancer drug undergoing clinical trials will expire more than six months earlier than it had expected after a U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld the way the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office calculated the lifespan of the patent.

In a 2-1 vote, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit disagreed with Pfizer and its attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis that the PTO should have added another 197 days to the patent’s term because of an error in a key document the agency sent to the drug company in response to the patent application.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S0blNR