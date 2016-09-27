Punishment or compensation? A French copyright award gets lost in translation

A California federal judge mistakenly dismissed a copyright-related case against a book editor who published images of Pablo Picasso's artworks, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said that a French court's award of an "astreinte" of 2 million euros to Yves Sicre de Fontbrune was compensatory in nature, and therefore enforceable under California law.

