a year ago
Punishment or compensation? A French copyright award gets lost in translation
September 27, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Punishment or compensation? A French copyright award gets lost in translation

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A California federal judge mistakenly dismissed a copyright-related case against a book editor who published images of Pablo Picasso's artworks, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said that a French court's award of an "astreinte" of 2 million euros to Yves Sicre de Fontbrune was compensatory in nature, and therefore enforceable under California law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cysI5k

