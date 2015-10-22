Pinterest cannot monopolize the word 'pin', U.S. judge rules

Pinterest will not be the only pinning service in town after a U.S. judge ruled that travel planning site Pintrips did not infringe the popular social media company’s trademarks.

Following a bench trial in May in San Francisco, California, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam released his ruling for Pintrips Inc and its Kenyon & Kenyon attorneys on Wednesday, finding that Pinterest had failed to prove there was consumer confusion over the company names, and that Pintrips had fairly used the word “pin.”

