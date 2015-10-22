FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pinterest cannot monopolize the word 'pin', U.S. judge rules
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
A big bet on production
Energy & Environment
A big bet on production
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 22, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Pinterest cannot monopolize the word 'pin', U.S. judge rules

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Pinterest will not be the only pinning service in town after a U.S. judge ruled that travel planning site Pintrips did not infringe the popular social media company’s trademarks.

Following a bench trial in May in San Francisco, California, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam released his ruling for Pintrips Inc and its Kenyon & Kenyon attorneys on Wednesday, finding that Pinterest had failed to prove there was consumer confusion over the company names, and that Pintrips had fairly used the word “pin.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RqYXC5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.