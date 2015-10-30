FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parody of 'Point Break' movie can be copyrighted, U.S. appeals court says
October 30, 2015 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

Parody of 'Point Break' movie can be copyrighted, U.S. appeals court says

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Oct 30 -

A play that parodies the “cliches and over-the-top performances” in the 1991 Hollywood action movie “Point Break” and has wetsuit-clad audience members playing the part of actor Keanu Reeves, is entitled to copyright protection even though it was unauthorized, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

The way New York-based author Jaime Keeling expressed the jokes, theatrical devices and stage directions to create the parody was a fair use of the film and sufficiently original to be copyrightable, the unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan said, affirming a lower court jury verdict. Steven Paradise of Vinson & Elkins represented Keeling, pro bono through Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N0vv2o

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.