Polaroid manufacturer picks action cam patent fight with GoPro

The company that markets the iconic Polaroid cameras on Tuesday sued one of the biggest names in action photography, GoPro Inc, alleging infringement of the patented, squarish design of its own action cam, the Cube.

GoPro in July unveiled a new camera that is “strikingly similar” to the Cube, despite never having made a cube-shaped camera before, said the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by C&A Marketing and its attorneys from Morrison & Foerster.

