Second try at injunction still not fruitful for Pom Wonderful: tentative ruling

(Reuters) - Despite a higher court order to review whether Pom Wonderful LLC deserves an injunction against Pur Beverages LLC in a trademark dispute, a U.S. judge has again declined to impose the sales ban, saying Pom has not provided evidence it is warranted.

In a tentative ruling on Monday in favor of Pur and its attorney Heather McCloskey of McCloskey Waring and Waisman, U.S. District Judge Margaret Morrow in Los Angeles said Pom had not proved it would be irreparably harmed without an injunction, a requirement for one to be ordered.

