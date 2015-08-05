FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second try at injunction still not fruitful for Pom Wonderful: tentative ruling
Westlaw News
#Westlaw News
August 5, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Second try at injunction still not fruitful for Pom Wonderful: tentative ruling

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Despite a higher court order to review whether Pom Wonderful LLC deserves an injunction against Pur Beverages LLC in a trademark dispute, a U.S. judge has again declined to impose the sales ban, saying Pom has not provided evidence it is warranted.

In a tentative ruling on Monday in favor of Pur and its attorney Heather McCloskey of McCloskey Waring and Waisman, U.S. District Judge Margaret Morrow in Los Angeles said Pom had not proved it would be irreparably harmed without an injunction, a requirement for one to be ordered.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1W1bzUF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
