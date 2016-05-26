FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal Circuit stays strict on amendments in pool cleaner patent spat
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 26, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Federal Circuit stays strict on amendments in pool cleaner patent spat

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office properly refused an automated pool cleaner maker’s request to make amendments to its patent aimed at saving it in an inter partes review, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected an argument by Aqua Products, Inc and its attorneys at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner that the PTO was obliged to consider each and every amended claim before deciding that they were obvious compared to previous, similar inventions identified in the IPR case record.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TYjPk5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.