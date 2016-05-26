Federal Circuit stays strict on amendments in pool cleaner patent spat

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office properly refused an automated pool cleaner maker’s request to make amendments to its patent aimed at saving it in an inter partes review, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected an argument by Aqua Products, Inc and its attorneys at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner that the PTO was obliged to consider each and every amended claim before deciding that they were obvious compared to previous, similar inventions identified in the IPR case record.

