Judge says 'copyright troll' shoe fits porn producer Malibu Media
May 29, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

Judge says 'copyright troll' shoe fits porn producer Malibu Media

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Porn producer Malibu Media, which has sued thousands of people for allegedly pirating its adult films, has earned the ire of a federal judge in Ohio, who said the company meets the definition of a “copyright troll” and threatened it with sanctions in the future.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black in Cincinnati ordered Malibu Media on Tuesday to explain why its suit against defendant Ryan Ramsey, filed last December, should not be dismissed for a delay in filing important court papers and misrepresenting a request for a time extension.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ABQ19x

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
