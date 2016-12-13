FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Power Integrations, Fairchild Semiconductor split Federal Circuit win
December 13, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 8 months ago

Power Integrations, Fairchild Semiconductor split Federal Circuit win

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday overturned rulings for both sides in a long-running patent war between competing Silicon Valley-based circuitmakers Power Integrations Inc and Fairchild Semiconductor International.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit cleared Power of patent infringement; however, it also remanded the case to federal court in Delaware for a new trial on claims that Fairchild induced companies like Acer, HP and Samsung to infringe Power's patents on circuits used in powering cellphones, LCD monitors and computers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gVcIgK

