Power Integrations, Fairchild Semiconductor split Federal Circuit win

A federal appeals court on Monday overturned rulings for both sides in a long-running patent war between competing Silicon Valley-based circuitmakers Power Integrations Inc and Fairchild Semiconductor International.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit cleared Power of patent infringement; however, it also remanded the case to federal court in Delaware for a new trial on claims that Fairchild induced companies like Acer, HP and Samsung to infringe Power's patents on circuits used in powering cellphones, LCD monitors and computers.

