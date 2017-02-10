Rulings by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent
Trial and Appeal Board can be appealed to federal court even if
the parties to the PTAB dispute aren’t involved in parallel
district court litigation, a federal appeals court said on
Thursday.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Federal Circuit ruled that the paints and coatings
company PPG Industries Inc has standing to appeal the PTAB’s
refusal to invalidate patents owned by its competitor the
Valspar Corporation. Valspar argued that because the patents at
issue are not being litigated in federal court PPG could not
point to the sort of “case or controversy” that gives rise to
constitutional standing. But the court rejected that argument,
writing that PPG demonstrated a concrete stake in the outcome of
the appeal.
