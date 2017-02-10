Rulings by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board can be appealed to federal court even if the parties to the PTAB dispute aren’t involved in parallel district court litigation, a federal appeals court said on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that the paints and coatings company PPG Industries Inc has standing to appeal the PTAB’s refusal to invalidate patents owned by its competitor the Valspar Corporation. Valspar argued that because the patents at issue are not being litigated in federal court PPG could not point to the sort of “case or controversy” that gives rise to constitutional standing. But the court rejected that argument, writing that PPG demonstrated a concrete stake in the outcome of the appeal.

