Delaware judge eliminates patent at case outset, furthering trend
July 10, 2015 / 11:30 PM / 2 years ago

Delaware judge eliminates patent at case outset, furthering trend

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The federal court in Delaware has again canceled at the outset of a lawsuit a patent it said was undeserving of protection, maintaining its reputation as the leader of a nationwide trend to toss patent infringement claims before a case really gets started.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington handed a partial loss to patent holding company Pragmatus Telecom and its attorney Michael Farnan on Thursday, invalidating a patent on virtual call center software because it relates to an idea rather than a bona fide invention.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HrFOt1

