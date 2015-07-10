Delaware judge eliminates patent at case outset, furthering trend

(Reuters) - The federal court in Delaware has again canceled at the outset of a lawsuit a patent it said was undeserving of protection, maintaining its reputation as the leader of a nationwide trend to toss patent infringement claims before a case really gets started.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington handed a partial loss to patent holding company Pragmatus Telecom and its attorney Michael Farnan on Thursday, invalidating a patent on virtual call center software because it relates to an idea rather than a bona fide invention.

