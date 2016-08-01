Q&A: Hogan Lovells' Bret Cohen on the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

The Internet may be worldwide, but the rights of its users are not. In the European Union, control of personal data is considered such a fundamental privacy right that companies face fines and penalties for transferring it to a place - like the United States - where levels of protection are not considered to be adequate.

Privacy Shield is a new data-sharing agreement, approved by the EU to protect the rights of Europeans whose personal data is transferred into the U.S. Effective Aug. 1, it replaces a less extensive program established in 2000, Safe Harbor, which came under fire in the EU following Edward Snowden-led leaks about U.S. surveillance practices in 2013. High-level negotiations for a revision were well underway when the European Court of Justice struck down Safe Harbor in October 2015.

