Federal Circuit extends attorney-client privilege to non-lawyer patent agents
March 8, 2016 / 11:53 AM / a year ago

Federal Circuit extends attorney-client privilege to non-lawyer patent agents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

Communications between non-lawyers who are licensed to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and their clients, may be protected from public disclosure, a divided U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday, extending attorney-client privilege to so-called patent agents for the first time.

In a 2-1 vote, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with Kingston, Ontario-based Queen's University and its Susman Godfrey attorneys that registered agents act in the same capacity as lawyers when applying for patents before the PTO, so their communications should also be privileged.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1X8aBVh

