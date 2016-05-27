Tablet not a digital picture frame? Not so fast, dissenting judge says

Tablet computer makers, including Apple, Samsung, and Dell, do not infringe the patent on a digital picture frame because the devices do not have features that would allow them to hang on a wall or sit on a desk, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

The 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, however, prompted the dissenting judge to note that the tablets' ports along their bezels, meant for use with a connecting wire or docking station for recharging or transferring information, could be viewed by a jury as features for mounting.

