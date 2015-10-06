High court asks U.S. government to weigh in on DNA test dispute

Oct 6 -

The U.S. Supreme Court has asked the federal government to weigh in on a dispute between genetic testing rivals over whether a company can single-handedly induce infringement of a patent by combining components of a patented invention abroad.

Life Technologies Corp and its attorneys at Sidley Austin had petitioned the high court in June to review a December 2014 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which they say incorrectly expands the extraterritorial reach of U.S. patent law and foists on companies a “potentially crushing burden of U.S. patent infringement liability for worldwide sales.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NiK3jp