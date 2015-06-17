FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit puts squeeze on amendments in controversial patent reviews
June 17, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Federal Circuit puts squeeze on amendments in controversial patent reviews

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court upheld U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rules that restrict a patent owner’s ability to amend parts of a patent at risk of being invalidated by the agency.

Tuesday’s ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit marked a rare reversal of an inter partes review final decision by the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board and dealt a setback to Microsoft Corp and its attorney John Vandenberg of Klarquist Sparkman.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LfI79A

