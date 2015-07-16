USPTO solicitor named acting chief judge of patent tribunal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nathan Kelley, the former deputy general counsel and solicitor at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, has been appointed to lead the agency’s patent tribunal at a time when it has become increasingly high profile and controversial.

Kelley, who took the job of solicitor in November, 2013, was officially named deputy chief judge of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on June 19. He will ascend to the role of acting chief judge when Chief Judge James Smith, steps down. Smith announced his departure in May, but a date has not yet been set.

