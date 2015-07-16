FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
USPTO solicitor named acting chief judge of patent tribunal
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 16, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

USPTO solicitor named acting chief judge of patent tribunal

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nathan Kelley, the former deputy general counsel and solicitor at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, has been appointed to lead the agency’s patent tribunal at a time when it has become increasingly high profile and controversial.

Kelley, who took the job of solicitor in November, 2013, was officially named deputy chief judge of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on June 19. He will ascend to the role of acting chief judge when Chief Judge James Smith, steps down. Smith announced his departure in May, but a date has not yet been set.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ldh4My

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.