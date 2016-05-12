PTO names former Medtronic patent counsel as new chief judge for PTAB

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has brought in an outsider to take the helm of a tribunal that has over the past few years become one of the most prominent, and controversial, venues for patent litigation in the country.

The agency on Wednesday announced it had appointed David Ruschke, the former chief patent counsel at medical device maker Medtronic PLC’s coronary and structural heart business unit, as the new chief judge for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

