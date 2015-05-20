Chief judge stepping down from patent tribunal

(Reuters) - The chief judge of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s patent appeal tribunal, who shepherded the board through the first years of a set of controversial reviews, is stepping down from his post, the federal agency confirmed on Tuesday.

James Smith, appointed in 2011 as chief judge of the tribunal, now called the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, will leave his post later this year the agency said. No reason was given for his departure and Smith was not available on Wednesday for an interview.

