Benoît Battistelli, president of the European Patent Office, leads one of the biggest and most influential patent-granting agencies in the world.

The Munich-based EPO, which grants patents for all 28 European Union member states plus 10 others, including Norway, Switzerland and Turkey, caters to a member state population of roughly 650 million, and receives around 160,000 patent applications annually.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cBRWCL