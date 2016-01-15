Q&A: New York Law's Jacob Sherkow on the patent fight over lucrative CRISPR gene technology

Jan 15 -

Just days before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office launched a high stakes interference proceeding to determine who should own the rights to CRISPR, a breakthrough gene-editing technique, the team that currently has patents on the technology and now risks losing them did not mince words in papers filed with the agency.

“A patent is rewarded for the successful conclusion to an endeavor, not as a hunting license to keep everyone out of the field,” the team from the Broad Institute and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said on Jan. 6, arguing that the interference should not be initiated.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1n5cSoI