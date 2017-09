Section 101 of the Patent Act continues to be one of the most controversial areas of patent law, as canceled patents and rejected applications pile up in federal courts and at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The invalidations are related to key U.S. Supreme Court decisions since 2012: Mayo v. Prometheus, Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad, and Alice v. CLS Bank.

