Q&A: Ropes & Gray's Andrew Thomases and Steven Baughman on patent trends for 2016
January 5, 2016 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Ropes & Gray's Andrew Thomases and Steven Baughman on patent trends for 2016

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

What makes an invention patentable? When is infringement willful? What does the U.S. International Trade Commission have the authority to do?

These questions may seem foundational, but they are nonetheless still controversial and unsettled. The ways in which they will be answered by the courts, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court, will be closely watched in 2016.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OFBk5E

