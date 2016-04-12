FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses Rick Ross copyright suit against LMFAO over 'Hustlin''
April 12, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Judge tosses Rick Ross copyright suit against LMFAO over 'Hustlin''

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A lawsuit alleging that electro-pop group LMFAO’s song “Party Rock Anthem” ripped off rapper Rick Ross’ chart-topping “Hustlin’” has been thrown out by a Miami federal judge, who said there was no valid copyright registration for Ross’ work.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Friday agreed with LMFAO attorney Barry Rothberg of Greenberg Traurig that the case had to be dismissed because a valid registration is a prerequisite to filing a copyright infringement suit. In January, the U.S. Copyright Office said it should not have issued the copyright registrations for “Hustlin.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N60uAq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
