Judge tosses Rick Ross copyright suit against LMFAO over 'Hustlin''

A lawsuit alleging that electro-pop group LMFAO’s song “Party Rock Anthem” ripped off rapper Rick Ross’ chart-topping “Hustlin’” has been thrown out by a Miami federal judge, who said there was no valid copyright registration for Ross’ work.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Friday agreed with LMFAO attorney Barry Rothberg of Greenberg Traurig that the case had to be dismissed because a valid registration is a prerequisite to filing a copyright infringement suit. In January, the U.S. Copyright Office said it should not have issued the copyright registrations for “Hustlin.”

