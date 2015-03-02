Solazyme wins in IP arbitration over failed joint venture

(Reuters) - Biotech company Solazyme Inc has asked a federal court to uphold an arbitration ruling awarding it the transfer of intellectual property assets and more than $2.3 million in costs following the failure of its joint venture with France’s Roquette Frères SA.

In a Feb. 19 ruling made public on Thursday, a unanimous arbitration panel ordered all the joint venture’s patent applications as well as Roquette’s own applications for algae-based foods be handed to South San Francisco-based Solazyme, which makes biofuels and food products from algae.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1vScmNz