Samsung denied rehearing in design patent fight with Apple
August 13, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 2 years ago

Samsung denied rehearing in design patent fight with Apple

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday denied a request by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to reconsider its decision from May upholding a finding that the company infringed several design patents on Apple Inc’s iPhone and leaving intact a more than $500 million damage award.

Samsung had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in June for a rehearing of the case en banc, saying that the design patents covered only minor features in smartphones that typically incorporate hundreds, if not thousands, of patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J3pyzd

