Samsung denied rehearing in design patent fight with Apple

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday denied a request by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to reconsider its decision from May upholding a finding that the company infringed several design patents on Apple Inc’s iPhone and leaving intact a more than $500 million damage award.

Samsung had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in June for a rehearing of the case en banc, saying that the design patents covered only minor features in smartphones that typically incorporate hundreds, if not thousands, of patents.

