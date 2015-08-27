FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung asks California court to put Apple case on hold
August 27, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Samsung asks California court to put Apple case on hold

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Smartphone giant Samsung has asked a federal judge in California to hold off on finalizing the amount of damages it must pay Apple for using the iPhone maker’s technology and designs without permission, saying the validity of two Apple patents in the case is now in doubt.

With Apple asking the court to make Samsung pay $548 million immediately for its liability stemming from a 2012 jury verdict, Samsung and its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Wednesday said that an Apple patent related to touchscreen controls was found to be invalid last December by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ND9w6G

