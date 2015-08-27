Samsung asks California court to put Apple case on hold

(Reuters) - Smartphone giant Samsung has asked a federal judge in California to hold off on finalizing the amount of damages it must pay Apple for using the iPhone maker’s technology and designs without permission, saying the validity of two Apple patents in the case is now in doubt.

With Apple asking the court to make Samsung pay $548 million immediately for its liability stemming from a 2012 jury verdict, Samsung and its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Wednesday said that an Apple patent related to touchscreen controls was found to be invalid last December by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

