Federal Circuit greenlights $548 million Samsung payout to Apple

Apple is another step closer to finally receiving the more than $548 million it is owed by Samsung for infringing its patents and designs on the iPhone, after a last-ditch effort to hold off the payment failed on Tuesday in the nation’s top patent court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted Apple and its attorney William Lee of WilmerHale their request for summary affirmance of a Sept. 18 final judgment against Samsung in federal court in San Jose. In that request, Apple said Samsung’s return to the Federal Circuit, which decided the case last May and denied rehearing, “truly is beyond the pale.”

