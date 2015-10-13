FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal Circuit greenlights $548 million Samsung payout to Apple
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 13, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

Federal Circuit greenlights $548 million Samsung payout to Apple

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Oct 13 -

Apple is another step closer to finally receiving the more than $548 million it is owed by Samsung for infringing its patents and designs on the iPhone, after a last-ditch effort to hold off the payment failed on Tuesday in the nation’s top patent court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted Apple and its attorney William Lee of WilmerHale their request for summary affirmance of a Sept. 18 final judgment against Samsung in federal court in San Jose. In that request, Apple said Samsung’s return to the Federal Circuit, which decided the case last May and denied rehearing, “truly is beyond the pale.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1k2OHpd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.