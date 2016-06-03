FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple's designs not worth $399 mln, Samsung tells Supreme Court
#Westlaw News
June 3, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Apple's designs not worth $399 mln, Samsung tells Supreme Court

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Samsung should not have to hand over to Apple all of its profits from the sale of devices that infringe a patent that only protects the way the iPhone looks, the South Korean electronics manufacturer told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

In court papers filed by Samsung Electronic Co Ltd’s attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan outlining why the high court should reverse or vacate the $399 million in damages it was forced to pay Apple Inc for infringing the iPhone’s patented designs, the company did not mince words.



Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
