Government partially backs Samsung argument in Apple patent fight
June 10, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Government partially backs Samsung argument in Apple patent fight

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Weighing in on Samsung’s fight with Apple at the U.S. Supreme Court, the federal government said on Wednesday that Samsung’s reasons for complaining it paid too much for infringing Apple’s iPhone design patents are valid, but go one step too far.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a brief to the Supreme Court that a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upholding $399 million in damages for infringement of the iPhone’s designs should be vacated and remanded to determine whether a new trial is needed on the matter.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22XFbEH

