Samsung asks Federal Circuit to further cut Apple's $930 mln patent win

NEW YORK (Reuters) - On the heels of a ruling that could cut a $930 million damages verdict owed to Apple by more than a third, Samsung Electronics Co on Wednesday asked a U.S. appeals court to reduce that figure even more.

In a filing asking the judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to rehear the case en banc, Samsung and its attorney Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan urged the court to review the part of the verdict dealing with Apple’s design patents.

