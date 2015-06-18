FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung asks Federal Circuit to further cut Apple's $930 mln patent win
June 18, 2015 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

Samsung asks Federal Circuit to further cut Apple's $930 mln patent win

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - On the heels of a ruling that could cut a $930 million damages verdict owed to Apple by more than a third, Samsung Electronics Co on Wednesday asked a U.S. appeals court to reduce that figure even more.

In a filing asking the judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to rehear the case en banc, Samsung and its attorney Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan urged the court to review the part of the verdict dealing with Apple’s design patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RcDbkx

