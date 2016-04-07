Samsung wins round in LTE patent fight in Delaware

A federal judge in Delaware on Wednesday significantly narrowed Evolved Wireless’ claims against Samsung Electronics in one of six lawsuits the patent-assertion entity filed last June against mobile phone manufacturers that use LTE technology.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington ruled that Evolved could not show it gave Samsung notice of its patent-infringement claims in letters it sent six months before filing suit, because those letters either listed no patents or 85 of them without highlighting the five that were in dispute.

