International Trade Commission confirms Nvidia infringed one Samsung patent, reviews others
February 26, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

International Trade Commission confirms Nvidia infringed one Samsung patent, reviews others

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

Graphics chip maker Nvidia Corp infringed one of Samsung Electronic Co Ltd’s patents, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday while announcing it would review a ruling by an administrative judge that Nvidia also infringed two others.

The commission’s decision hands a partial victory to Samsung in its tit-for-tat litigation, led by Kirkland & Ellis, against Nvidia. The ruling is the latest step in a bitter patent feud between the companies, who are suing each other over graphic processor technology used in mobile phones and tablets.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XPwN7r

