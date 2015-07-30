Apple cannot halt Smartflash patent case, but Samsung can - appeals court

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which faced an imminent trial in a lawsuit brought by patent holder Smartflash LLC, can halt the case while the Smartflash patents are scrutinized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

At the same time, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a bid by Apple Inc and its attorneys at Gibson Dunn to stay the Smartflash post-trial proceedings against the iPhone maker, meaning a new damages trial will go ahead. One of the three appellate judges dissented from that part of the decision.

