FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple cannot halt Smartflash patent case, but Samsung can - appeals court
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 30, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Apple cannot halt Smartflash patent case, but Samsung can - appeals court

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which faced an imminent trial in a lawsuit brought by patent holder Smartflash LLC, can halt the case while the Smartflash patents are scrutinized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

At the same time, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a bid by Apple Inc and its attorneys at Gibson Dunn to stay the Smartflash post-trial proceedings against the iPhone maker, meaning a new damages trial will go ahead. One of the three appellate judges dissented from that part of the decision.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UaAvaj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.