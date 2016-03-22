Samsung asks for emergency stay of damages retrial with Apple

In the wake of a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Samsung’s appeal on damages related to design patent infringement, the company has asked a federal judge to postpone a retrial with Apple scheduled to begin in less than a week.

Samsung’s attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed an emergency motion on Monday with U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, to stay the March 28 retrial. Apple fiercely opposed any delay in determining how much Samsung owes after an appeals court last May partly eliminated Samsung’s liability in the case.

