FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung asks for emergency stay of damages retrial with Apple
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 22, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Samsung asks for emergency stay of damages retrial with Apple

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

In the wake of a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Samsung’s appeal on damages related to design patent infringement, the company has asked a federal judge to postpone a retrial with Apple scheduled to begin in less than a week.

Samsung’s attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed an emergency motion on Monday with U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, to stay the March 28 retrial. Apple fiercely opposed any delay in determining how much Samsung owes after an appeals court last May partly eliminated Samsung’s liability in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ri8vRl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.