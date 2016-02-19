Novartis warning on cheaper drug delay could hook high court, attorneys say

By Andrew Chung

Novartis AG’s warning to the U.S. Supreme Court that all new biosimilar drugs now face a delay imposed by a controversial federal appeals court decision could be the most powerful reason the justices agree to review the case, attorneys say.

In a petition for certiorari filed on Tuesday by its attorney Deanne Maynard of Morrison & Foerster, the Swiss drug maker said lower courts are already using the appeals court decision to grant or consider injunctions against biosimilars, circumventing Congress’ desire to lower the cost of medicines.

