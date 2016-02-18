FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis appeals dispute over Neupogen copycat to Supreme Court
February 18, 2016 / 12:43 AM / 2 years ago

Novartis appeals dispute over Neupogen copycat to Supreme Court

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A key federal appeals court decision concerning biologic drugs will unnecessarily delay biosimilar versions from entering the market, potentially costing consumers billions of dollars, Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis AG said in a request for U.S. Supreme Court review filed Tuesday.

In its petition for certiorari, Novartis, represented by Deanne Maynard of Morrison & Foerster, asked the high court to hear its dispute with Amgen Inc over the introduction of Zarxio, the first biosimilar in the U.S. and a direct competitor to Amgen’s blockbuster biologic cancer drug Neupogen.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LugwxD

