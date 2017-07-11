A New Jersey federal judge has narrowed a lawsuit filed by Sanofi SA accusing Novo Nordisk of falsely claiming that Sanofi's insulin drugs would no longer be available to many U.S. patients so that it could promote its competing drug.

U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp ruled Monday that one of Sanofi's five claims in the case was brought under a state law, the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act, which was meant to protect consumers, not competitors, and therefore should be dismissed.

