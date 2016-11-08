FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Full Federal Circuit lets piecemeal approach to IPRs stand in SAS case
November 8, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 10 months ago

Full Federal Circuit lets piecemeal approach to IPRs stand in SAS case

Barbara Grzinic

1 Min Read

The nation's top patent court on Monday rejected another attempt to force the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to consider all the arguments a challenger raises in administrative proceedings under the five-year-old America Invents Act, over the strong objection of one judge who said that Congress never intended to authorize a piecemeal approach.

By a vote of 11 to 1, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied analytics-software company SAS Institute's petition for en banc review. SAS, represented by Jones Day, had argued that the Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) should address all the claims that SAS raised against a patent held by ComplementSoft LLC in a petition for inter partes review.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fACvtJ

